P-Value analytics fails to satisfy police on NARI 2025 survey

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 8 Sept: The P – Value Analytics Company came under police scrutiny after its survey report NARI 2025 described Dehradun as unsafe for women. On Monday, company representative Mayank Dhayya appeared before SSP Dehradun but failed to give clear and satisfactory answers to the police .

The company said that the survey was done as part of an academic research project for university students. It was carried out by two teams – one for collecting data and another for data analysis. But the police said that the representative could not explain the survey’s basis properly.

The SSP has now directed the company’s managing director, along with members of both teams and all survey documents, to appear within one week. If the company fails to provide a proper explanation or if the report is found to be baseless, strict legal action will be taken.

Meanwhile, local hotel associations and educational institutions have also objected to the report. They said the findings were misleading, harmed Dehradun’s image, and even affected hotel bookings. Parents of girl students in the city also raised concerns and demanded action against the company.