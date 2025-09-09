STF nabs two inter-state peddlers, drugs worth Rs 86 lakh recovered

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 8 Sep: The Special Task Force (STF), Uttarakhand, has arrested two inter-state drug traffickers in separate cases in Dehradun and Champawat. Drugs worth about Rs 86 lakh have been seized.

In the first case, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) team, along with Nehru Colony police, caught a man named Asif Qureshi during a checking drive at the Jogiwala barrier. He was carrying 278 grams of heroin worth nearly Rs 84 lakh in the international market.

Police said he had brought the drugs from Bareilly to sell in Dehradun. A case has been registered and further investigation is on. For this successful action, the police team has been given a reward of Rs 25,000 by the ADG Crime and Law & Order.

In the second case, another ANTF team working in the Kumaon region, with the help of Tanakpur police, arrested Deepak Kumar near Kakarali Gate in Tanakpur, Champawat. He was found with 1.208 kilogrammes of Charas, worth about Rs 2.5 lakh.

During interrogation, he admitted that he had bought the Charas from a man named Dadu in Khetikhan and planned to sell it in the plains.

According to STF, both the arrested men have direct links with big drug suppliers in Bareilly, UP. The STF is now planning further action against these networks.