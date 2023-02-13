Dept of Community Medicine, HIMS, holds health camp at Village Toli, Pauri

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 Feb: The Department of Community Medicine, Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences,

Swami Rama Himalayan University, Jolly Grant, organised a specialist health camp at its ‘Himalayan Sanjeevani Clinic – Telemedicine Centre’ in Toli Village, Pauri, today from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The idea behind the camp was to screen patients for NCDs, provide free medical check-ups and medicines to patients, conduct awareness sessions and give hands-on experience to interns and MSc Epidemiology students.

At the camp site, the patient flow was organised from patient registration, vital signs, anthropometry, specialists’ consultation and medicines distribution. All services were provided free of cost to all the patients. Those patients who were living far off in the village were provided free commute services by the university vehicle to and fro.

The following services were provided during the camp: Anthropometry (Ht, Wt, MUAC), General Examination (Temp, BP, PR), and Specialists’ consultation. Lab investigations (free: Hb, RBS) were also provided. An awareness session on alcohol and tobacco misuse was also held. A session on menstrual hygiene included distribution of Sanitary Napkins.

The specialists were Dr Akshay Dua, Dr Priya and Dr Sandeep. Dr Jayanti Semwal (Prof & HoD, Supervisor), Dr Neha Sharma (Assist Prof, I/c Telemedicine Centre), Aradhana,(MSW), Shailesh Bhatt (Pharmacist), Shivangi Chauhan (Nurse), Interns Kunal Grover, Mukesh Rawat, Hurshpreet Kaur, Karan Pandey and MSc Epidemiology students Gargi Tyagi and Sheelendra Yadav conducted the camp.

Dr Neha supervised the camp and conducted awareness sessions. The interns and MSc Epidemiology students learned the skills of anthropometry, rapport building, general public dealing, counselling, etc. Pharmacist Shailesh made sure that every patient received the medicine, while nurse Shivangi coordinated with the village people. MSW Aradhana also distributed sanitary napkins and made girls aware of the use of the same. Gram Pradhan Vipin Dhasmana supported this noble cause. During the camp over 70 beneficiaries took the advantage of medical services.