DESL Executive Committee pays courtesy call on CM

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 Oct: Lt Col BM Thapa (Retd), Senior Vice President Dehradun Ex-Servicemen League (DESL), has stated in a press release that, under the aegis of Chief Patron, DESL, Lt General GS Negi (Retd), a delegation of the league, including President Col US Thakur (Retd), Capt Neel Thapa (Retd), member, met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his official residence.

Gen Negi and the others presented a memento to the CM as a token of respect from all veterans of Doon Valley.

A letter was handed over to the CM with a request that an advertisement be released to the DESL Newsletter, which is published every year containing important information, received from the State Government, AHQ, HQ Uttarakhand Sub Area and other sources. It is distributed to all veterans and their dependants during the Annual General Body meeting.

Gen Negi also briefed the CM that DESL is the oldest organisation of Ex-Servicemen (ESM), which was raised on 9 May, 1982, to look into the welfare of veterans of Doon Valley. All senior executive members of DESL, including the 36 Shakha Presidents, in far-flung areas of Doon Valley render their services free of cost to all veterans and dependants.

Gen Negi said that DESL staff visits remote places to learn the grievances related to ECHS, pensions, documentation, canteen and matter related to Zila Sainik Kalyan Parishad and Record Offices of all Regiments.

Col Thakur pointed out that ESMs, who generally retire at the age of about 38 years, need more financial stability to educate their children and nurture them, therefore, their resettlement becomes important. It was requested this young trained force be given placement in NDRF, State Armed Constabulary and other services.