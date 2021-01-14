Despite the pandemic, placements at Quantum University are going on at full swing

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

ROORKEE, 12 Jan: Though Covid-19 continues to travel the world almost unhindered, there appears tremendous hope for the post-pandemic world as big companies are heading towards Quantum University and recruiting graduates and post-graduates at notable pay-packages. Over 320 offers including multiple pre-placement ones have been made to the university’s 2021 passing out batch of students by several national and international organisations. The excellence of this placement season has triggered a wave of joy among the young students, who come from all states of India.

“Quantum University has broken its last year’s placement record despite the economic slowdown triggered by Covid-19”, said university’s authorities. This year, it was observed that the number of placement offers increased by 16 % as compared to last year. Approximately, 60% undergraduate and postgraduate students who availed for the placement services of the university have bagged lucrative job offers. Over 50 students have bagged multiple job offers.

Till date, more than 92 recruiters have participated in Quantum University’s Placements for 2021 batch, including BJYU’s, McKinsey & Company, Apple, Amazon, Bank of America, Philips, IBM, Axis Bank, Intel, Google, Wipro, Infosys, Mcafee Software, Microsoft, Bajaj Capital, Code Nation, Maven Wave, Whitehat Jr, C-Zentrix, Berger, Learning Routes, Hike Edu, etc. Students are delighted because of the participation of many dream status companies. In addition to this, over 65 companies have confirmed participation in the coming months.

More than 56 recruiters including, HCL, Knoldus Software, Bridgestone India, C-Zentrix, Congruex Asia-Pacific LLP, TXD, Leeway Hertz Technologies have hired students from the campus for multiple roles. Most of the students of BTech, MBA, MCA, BBA and BCom have already secured their jobs. There is more than 62% recruitment in almost every engineering branch, and the fresh graduates have been offered worthy pay packages, at par with the pre-Covid times. The average salary of the batch went up to 4.86 LPA as compared to last year’s 3.40 LPA. The number of placed students and the package offered is set to rise as some of the companies that participated in the campus recruitment process are yet to declare results.

Apart from placements, a sizeable number of internships, mostly virtual have also been arranged for students. Furthermore, students of BBA and BCom got selected by Flipkart for its live project- Launchpad, which was another highlight of this placement session.

Owing to the excellent pool of talent available, Quantum University has been one of the most preferred hiring destinations of top recruiters of the country. Till now the placement session has been really successful and it is still going on. As the university is on its track to 100% placement for 2021 batch many more students are expected to land their dream jobs.