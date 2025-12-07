Dev Dolies, local deities to be accorded grand reception at 2027 Haridwar Kumbh Mela: Dhami

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 6 Dec: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday announced that elaborate arrangements will be made for the holy dip/bath (snan) and the procession (shobha yatra) of Uttarakhand’s Dev Dolies (palanquins of deities) and the symbols and mobile idols of local deities during the Kumbh Mela scheduled to be held in Haridwar in 2027.