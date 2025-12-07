Dev Dolies, local deities to be accorded grand reception at 2027 Haridwar Kumbh Mela: Dhami

Garhwal Post Bureau
DEHRADUN, 6 Dec: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday announced that elaborate arrangements will be made for the holy dip/bath (snan) and the procession (shobha yatra) of Uttarakhand’s Dev Dolies (palanquins of deities) and the symbols and mobile idols of local deities during the Kumbh Mela scheduled to be held in Haridwar in 2027.
The Chief Minister emphasised that the Kumbh Mela is a magnificent festival reflecting India’s vast religious and cultural heritage. Organising the sacred dip and the grand procession of the state’s Dev Dolies at the Haridwar Kumbh Mela will offer devotees from across India and abroad an opportunity to witness the religious splendour and rich folk traditions of Uttarakhand. This announcement was made by Dhami after a meeting the delegation from the Shri Devbhumi Lok Sanskriti Virasatiy Shobha Yatra Samiti at the CM’s Camp Office with The delegation had during the meeting, urged the CM that necessary preparations be made for the procession of the Dev Dolies during the Kumbh Mela. Executive President of the committee, Harshmani Vyas, along with other office-bearers, was also the part of the delegation.