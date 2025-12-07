Outreach programme on compliance and Taxpayer Services held in Doon

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 6 Dec: An outreach programme on “Compliance and Taxpayer Services under the Income Tax Act” was organised at the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) auditorium under the aegis of the Income Tax Department on Friday. The event began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Aparna Karan, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax for Uttar Pradesh (West) and Uttarakhand. The ceremony was attended by Renuka Jain Gupta, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Dehradun; Sunita Singh, Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Dehradun; Sheodan Singh Bhadauria, Principal Commissioner of Income Tax (OSD), Kanpur; Yogesh Nayak, CCF (ONGC); and KR Babu, COI–ID & WE (ONGC).

As the chief guest, Aparna Karan honoured ONGC in the corporate category and Rishabh Pant in the individual category as top taxpayers of the region. In her address, she encouraged the taxpayers to pay due income tax and assured expeditious redressal of their concerns by the department. She also cautioned taxpayers regarding declining levels of TDS and advance tax and urged timely payment. Amar Pal Singh, Additional Commissioner of Income Tax (TDS), Dehradun, shared information on various compliances under TDS provisions.

The programme witnessed participation from chartered accountants, members of the Bar Association, and office-bearers from various trade bodies of the city. Vipin Nagalia and Sunil Mason represented the Vyapar Sangh Dehradun, while Siddharth Agarwal represented the Uttarakhand Builders Association. Parimal Patet, Ravi Maheshwari and Rajeev Sahni attended on behalf of the CA Association, Dehradun, and Tushar Singhal represented the Tax Bar Association, Dehradun. The vote of thanks was proposed by SK Chatterjee, Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals).