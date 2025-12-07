75 percent of PMGSY Road upgradation completed in U’khand, Govt informs Bhatt

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 6 Dec: Three-quarters of the road upgradation work under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) has been completed in Uttarakhand, while five tourism projects worth nearly Rs 300 crore have also been sanctioned under the Swadesh Darshan and PRASHAD schemes. This information was revealed in Parliament in response to questions raised by BJP State president and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt on various subjects.

Union Minister Kamlesh Paswan, replying to a query from the Ministry of Rural Development regarding PMGSY road upgradation in Uttarakhand, informed that as of December 1, a total of 447 road upgradation works covering 4043.40 km with a project cost of Rs 2701.64 crore have been sanctioned under different components of the scheme in the state. Out of these, 313 works covering 3212.84 km have already been completed with an expenditure of Rs 1918.94 crore, including the state’s share.

On the subject of tourism development, Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat stated that the Ministry supplements the efforts of State Governments and Union Territory Administrations by extending financial assistance for tourism-related infrastructure through its ongoing schemes, Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) and Swadesh Darshan. Under the PRASHAD scheme, three projects have been sanctioned in Uttarakhand with a total approved cost of Rs 145.28 crore to enhance the spiritual experience of visitors at identified pilgrimage sites. Similarly, under the Swadesh Darshan scheme, two projects worth Rs 145.49 crore have been sanctioned under the Eco-Circuit and Heritage Circuit themes.

Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirtivardhan Singh, responding to another query, said that the Ministry launched the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) in January 2019 to address pollution concerns. The programme covers Dehradun, Rishikesh, and Kashipur in Uttarakhand and aims to improve air quality in 130 non-attainment and million-plus cities across the country.

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ram Nath Thakur also provided details on the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maandhan Yojana (PM-KMY). He explained that it is a Central Sector Scheme, voluntary and contributory in nature, for individuals aged between 18 and 40 years. It provides a minimum assured monthly pension of Rs 3,000 upon attaining the age of 60 years, subject to exclusion criteria. The scheme aims to create a social security net for small and marginal farmers in their old age.