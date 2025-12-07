Minister Joshi distributes gas stoves with cylinders as relief to disaster struck at Sahastradhara

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 6 Dec: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi on Friday distributed relief materials among families affected by the natural disaster that struck the Sahastradhara region in September. During the programme, Minister Joshi provided gas stoves and gas cylinders to 33 affected families from Karligad and Shera villages, who had suffered losses in the disaster, so that they can continue their daily lives with ease. Joshi said that the government stands firmly with the disaster-affected people at all times.