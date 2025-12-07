UPCL gears up for winter tourism

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 6 Dec: Uttarakhand Power Corporation Ltd ( UPCL ) has stated that it is fully geared up to power the state for the winter tourism . In a statement issued on Saturday, UPCL management has claimed that under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand’s winter tourism sector continues to gain momentum. The UPCL has claimed that it is making special efforts to provide better facilities to pilgrims and tourists arriving from across India and abroad during the season. Managing Director of UPCL , Anil Kumar has directed all the regional units to ensure quality and reliable power supply in major tourism and pilgrimage centres, including Mussoorie, Auli, Lansdowne, Joshimath, Dhanaulti, Rishikesh, Haridwar, Almora, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Munsyari, Chakrata, Rajaji National Park, Tehri, Devprayag, Chamba, and Harsil, along with the winter worship sites of the Char Dham.