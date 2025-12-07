UPCL gears up for winter tourism

Garhwal Post Bureau
DEHRADUN, 6 Dec: Uttarakhand Power Corporation Ltd (UPCL) has stated that it is fully geared up to power the state for the winter tourism. In a statement issued on Saturday, UPCL management has claimed that under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand’s winter tourism sector continues to gain momentum. The UPCL has claimed that it is making special efforts to provide better facilities to pilgrims and tourists arriving from across India and abroad during the season. Managing Director of UPCL, Anil Kumar has directed all the regional units to ensure quality and reliable power supply in major tourism and pilgrimage centres, including Mussoorie, Auli, Lansdowne, Joshimath, Dhanaulti, Rishikesh, Haridwar, Almora, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Munsyari, Chakrata, Rajaji National Park, Tehri, Devprayag, Chamba, and Harsil, along with the winter worship sites of the Char Dham.
The MD has observed that these destinations witness a heavy influx of visitors during winter, which strengthens the tourism business and generates local employment opportunities. In this context, He claimed that UPCL has taken responsibility to ensure that no tourist or consumer faces inconvenience regarding electricity supply. Daily monitoring of all 33/11 kV sub-stations, HT-LT lines, 11 kV feeders, and street lighting systems in tourism areas is being carried out. Essential materials such as conductors, cables, poles, and transformers have been stocked at key locations to enable quick response to emergencies and restore supply in the shortest possible time. Superintending Engineers and Executive Engineers have been instructed to conduct intensive inspections of sub-stations and feeders in their respective areas and to keep their teams on high alert. Preventive measures such as timely lopping and chopping of trees and branches near power lines have also been mandated to avoid disruptions due to natural causes. The power corporation has also claimed that the trolley transformers have been checked for availability and working condition and kept ready for emergency deployment. UPCL has reiterated its assurance that safe, uninterrupted, and quality power supply to all major winter tourist destinations and pilgrimage sites remains its top priority, with all necessary measures being implemented continuously.