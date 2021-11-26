Devasthanam Board likely to be dissolved soon

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 25 Nov: Sources in the government and the ruling BJP have claimed that the government has made up its mind to dissolve the Devasthanam Board. It may be recalled that the Teerth Purohits from the Char Dham and the allied shrines have declared their intention to observe 27 November as ‘black day’. Sources claim that BJP State President Madan Kaushik, too, indicated today that a major decision on the Devasthanam Board is likely to be taken in the next few days.

The Teerth Purohits had yesterday also called upon the Chairman of the High level Committee formed to review the constitution of the Devasthanam Board in Uttarakhand, Manohar Kant Dhyani.

It is reportedly being felt within the party as well as the government that it would not be appropriate to delay the decision any further. The CM does not want any protest against the Board at the time of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Dehradun to address a rally. Modi’s visit is tentatively scheduled for 3 December, but the final dates would be declared after official confirmation from the Prime Minister’s Office. The announcement on dissolving the Devasthanam Board is likely to be made in the next few days, with the next cabinet meeting approving the decision. The government would have to bring legislation on dissolving the Board in the upcoming winter session of the State Assembly scheduled to be held on 6 and 7 December at Gairsain.