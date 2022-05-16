DG Ajay Madan praises performance of Rotary Club Dehradun

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 May: Rotary Club Dehradun welcomed Ajay Madan, District Governor, at a colourful programme held at Hotel Madhuban, here. President Pawan Agarwal and President Elect Patricia Hilton received him on his arrival. The Governor attended a brief meeting of the RCD Board and was briefed about all the good work done by the club in the current Rotary Year. Immediately after this, the regular meeting started and it was attended by a large number of Rotarians and guests.

The programme started with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by the Chief Guest and other dignitaries. President Pawan Agarwal welcomed all to the programme and stated that the Rotary spirit is a vibrant and continuous process of service above self. The work done by his team in the current year would be evaluated by others and he hoped that the show would go on forever.

Rajat Sharma, Secretary, read his report and told the august gathering that a total of 19 programmes were undertaken this year. This includes 6 under Club Service, 4 under Community Service A- (Health & Social Awareness), 4 under Community Service B (Literacy, Girls’ Empowerment & Environmental Protection), 2 Under Vocational Service and 3 under International Service. Besides this, 30 weekly meetings were organised in which knowledgeable speakers from diverse fields impressed the audience. All other regular formalities like Board Meetings and Maintenance of Club records, etc., were meticulously carried out.

Past President Dr Arun Kumar formally introduced the Chief Guest in poetic rhetoric.

DG Ajay Madan spoke about the contribution of the Diaspora of Rotary at the international level. He stressed the need to increase the membership and contribute more for the service of people who need help and support. While talking about the project, ‘Sahyog’, in which Rotary has provided artificial limbs to numerous people, he narrated mesmerising stories that brought tears to many eyes. He appreciated the work of RCD and hoped that the club would continue to serve humanity with the same zeal and unyielding spirit. He inducted CA Mahesh Kumar Agarwal to RCD on this occasion as a new member.

PP Dr Anuj S Singh was the Master of Ceremonies. The President Elect proposed the vote of thanks.

PDG David Hilton, PDG Rakesh Agarwal, PP Anup Kaul, PP Tarun Bhatia, PP Rakesh Melhotra, Rtn Gaurav Deep Singh, Rtn Dr Sudesh Bansal, Rtn Sandeep Agarwal, Dr SL Gupta, Sushant Ahuja, Rohit Gupta, Ajay Bansal, Tapan Kaushik and several other prominent Rotarians and their wives were present.