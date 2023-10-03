DG, Info, Banshidhar Tiwari pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Oct: Director General, Information, Banshidhar Tiwari paid tribute to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri by paying homage before their portraits at the Directorate of Information located at Ring Road, here, on the occasion of their birth anniversaries.

Director General Tiwari said, “We have to move forward in life by following the path of non-violence shown by the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri gave the message to the country to stand strong in solidarity by giving the slogan ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’. The lives of Mahatma Gandhi and Shastri are inspirational for all of us.