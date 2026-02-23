DG, ITBP, meets CM Dhami: Focus on Border Development & Security Coordination

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 22 Feb: Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), S Kapoor, paid a courtesy visit on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his official residence on Sunday. During the meeting, detailed discussions were held regarding border security, development works in frontier areas, and coordination in disaster management.

The Chief Minister appreciated the contribution of the ITBP in safeguarding the state’s international borders and said that, in a border state like Uttarakhand, the role of ITBP is extremely significant. He stated that personnel deployed in frontier regions are not only at the forefront of national security but are also actively coordinating with local residents and contributing to developmental activities.

Dhami added that the state government is committed to the holistic development of border districts. Continuous efforts are being made to connect frontier areas with the mainstream by strengthening roads, healthcare, communication, and basic infrastructure. He expressed confidence that improved coordination between the state government and ITBP would further enhance security arrangements.

DG Kapoor briefed the Chief Minister on security arrangements in border areas, modern resources, and the force’s preparedness. He thanked the state government for its cooperation and assured continued coordination in the future.

The meeting also included discussions on disaster management, particularly ITBP’s proactive role in relief and rescue operations in mountainous regions. The Chief Minister said that, during natural disasters, ITBP has always acted with promptness and sensitivity, earning the trust of the people of the state.

He reiterated that with the resolve of “Secure Borders, Strong Uttarakhand”, the state government is working in close coordination with security agencies to ensure peace, safety, and development in border areas. The Chief Minister also sought regular dialogue and effective coordination between the state government and ITBP in the future.