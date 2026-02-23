CM Dhami participates in Sanskrit Student Talent Felicitation Prog

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 22 Feb: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday participated in the Sanskrit Student Talent Felicitation Programme held at his Camp Office, here. On the occasion, he distributed the Gargi Balika Sanskrit Scholarships and the Dr BR Ambedkar Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe Sanskrit Scholarships to meritorious students.

During the programme, the Chief Minister also virtually inaugurated a Competitive Examination Self-Study Centre and an e-Sanskrit Conversational Camp. He also released the quarterly magazine, Sanskrit Varta of Uttarakhand Sanskrit University.

The Chief Minister said that Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is known not only for its towering mountains and historic temples but also for Sanskrit, the divine language of knowledge and faith. From the Vedas to the Upanishads, from the Ramayana to the Mahabharata, from Ayurveda to astronomy, and from mathematics to philosophy, the roots of India’s knowledge tradition lie in Sanskrit. He stated that Sanskrit is not merely a memory of the past but also a possibility for the future.

Highlighting its scientific structure, he said that the Ashtadhyayi composed by Panini continues to astonish linguists worldwide. Today, reputed universities across the globe are conducting research on the scientific nature of Sanskrit.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, continuous efforts are being made to preserve and promote India’s rich cultural heritage. In the National Education Policy 2020, special emphasis has been laid on establishing Sanskrit as a modern and practical language. Sanskrit literature is being made available on online platforms, and AI is being used to present Sanskrit texts in new formats.

He added that Uttarakhand has been a centre of Sanskrit study and research for centuries. The state government has taken consistent steps to promote Sanskrit, including the establishment of model Sanskrit villages in all districts. Sanskrit has been granted the status of second official language in Uttarakhand. For the first time, the ‘Gargi Sanskrit Balika Scholarship Scheme’ has been launched in the state.

The Chief Minister further stated that, through the Uttarakhand Sanskrit Academy, various programmes such as All India Research Conferences, All India Jyotish Conferences, All India Vedic Conferences, All India Sanskrit Poets’ Meets, Sanskrit Teachers’ Skill Development Workshops, and Sanskrit Student Competitions are being organised. Efforts are also being made to provide financial assistance, research support, and employment opportunities to Sanskrit students to make the language more popular among the younger generation.

Sanskrit Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat said that several innovations have been introduced to promote Sanskrit education in the state. Facilities at the Sanskrit University have been expanded, and one Sanskrit village has been developed in each district. Work is also underway to create a dedicated stream to further promote Sanskrit studies.

On the occasion, MLAs Savita Kapoor and Khajan Das, Secretary, Sanskrit Education, Deepak Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of Uttarakhand Sanskrit University Prof Ramakant Pandey, and Director, Sanskrit Education, Kanchan Devradi were also present.