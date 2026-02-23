Dhami condoles demise of senior journo Ram Pratap Mishra ‘Saketi’

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 22 Feb: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed profound grief over the demise of senior journalist Ram Pratap Mishra ‘ Saketi ’. In his condolence message, the Chief Minister prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family members, wishing them strength and fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Director General of Information (DG Information) Banshidhar Tiwari also expressed sorrow over the passing of senior journalist Ram Pratap Mishra ‘ Saketi ’. He prayed for the peace of the departed soul and conveyed his condolences to the grieving family, wishing them courage and patience during this difficult time.