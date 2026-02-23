Cong activists burn effigy of BJP to protest attacks on Govt employees

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 22 Feb: Under the leadership of former Metropolitan President Lalchand Sharma and former MLA Rajkumar, Dehradun Metropolitan Congress workers today burned an effigy of the BJP government at Asharodi in protest against the attack on forest personnel and the life-threatening assault on the Director, Elementary Education, at the Directorate of Education.

Issuing a strong statement on the attacks on government employees, Lalchand Sharma said that, under BJP rule, Dehradun has become a hub of goons and mafia elements. He alleged that, after targeting common citizens, anti-social elements—under the patronage of BJP leaders—are now entering government offices and carrying out life-threatening attacks on government officials and employees. He cited the attack on forest personnel at the Asharodi Range Office, where uniforms were allegedly torn, and the incident in Nanur Kheda, where, he claimed, under the leadership of a BJP MLA, a life-threatening attack was carried out on Director, Elementary Education, Ajay Kumar Naudiyal, causing serious injuries.

Sharma further alleged that, during the BJP regime, criminal and mafia elements are receiving protection from the Dhami government, and that their fear of the law has eroded. As a result, he claimed, murders are occurring openly in the state capital under the nose of the police, and government officials and employees are being assaulted within their offices. He demanded strict legal action against those responsible for attacking the forest personnel and the Education Director.

Former MLA Rajkumar said that, when even government offices and their employees are not safe, one can imagine the condition of the common public. He alleged that the “BJP-sponsored hooliganism” taking place in the state shows that the government stands not with the people but with mafia and criminal elements. He stated that any attack on a government office or official under the leadership of an elected representative is a direct assault on democratic values and the rule of law. In a democracy, constitutional and peaceful means exist for expressing dissent and protest; violence and vandalism have no place.

He further said that government institutions and officials function to serve the public. Attacks on them not only disrupt administrative functioning but also send a wrong message in society. If anyone has objections to a decision or process, they should raise them through lawful means.

Congress leaders demanded an impartial and swift investigation into the incidents and strict legal action against those found guilty, so that such incidents are not repeated in the future and democratic norms are upheld.

Among those present at the event were former Vice Chairman of the Municipal Council, Sanjay Sharma, Councillor Arjun Sonkar, Councillor Virendra Singh Bisht, Sunil Kumar Banga, Pritam Singh Arya, Ashu Raturi, Ashok Kumar, and Sanjay Gurung.