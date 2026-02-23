Two arrested for assault on forest officials at Asharodi Forest Range office

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 22 Feb: Forest officials in Dehradun have claimed that strict action has been initiated following allegations of assault on a forest employee, tearing of uniforms, abuse of women staff members and vandalism at the Asharodi Forest Range Office.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the Forest Range Officer, Asharodi Forest Range, a case has been registered against the accused at Police Station Clement Town. Subsequently, the police arrested two accused persons, who are being produced before the court.

It may be recalled that Forest Range Officer, Asharodi Forest Range, Ravindra Kumar Vedwal had submitted a written complaint at Police Station Clement Town stating that, on Saturday, information was received regarding excavation work being undertaken for construction of a boundary wall on forest land in the Chandramani Choyla area. Acting on the information, a team of the Forest Department reached the spot in a Government vehicle, where a person identified as Vaibhav Gaur was allegedly carrying out excavation work with labourers. When the staff sought land-related documents, he came to the Range Office. However, upon reaching the office, he allegedly began misbehaving with the staff. The accused reportedly also launched an assault on the forest staff.

On the basis of the complaint of Forest Range Officer Ravindra Kumar Vedwal, a case was registered under various sections against Vaibhav Gaur, Shavez Shah and Rakhi Gaur. Confirming the development, Mohan Singh, SHO Clement Town, stated that the police have registered the case and are investigating the matter.

It has been alleged that the accused tore Government records and damaged an inverter installed in the office. They also allegedly abused and threatened women employees. During the incident, Shavez Shah and Rakhi Gaur, along with others, arrived at the office premises in two vehicles from outside and allegedly began assaulting and threatening the staff.

The accused allegedly broke nearly 10 flower pots kept in the premises and caused damage to the office property. A Government vehicle and several motorcycles parked at the spot were also damaged. It has further been alleged that the accused tore the uniform of a forest guard and caused injuries to several staff members. Upon receiving information, the police reached the scene and took the accused into custody, after which the situation was brought under control.

The arrested accused have been identified as Vaibhav Gaur, son of Shiv Prasad Singh Gaur, resident of Chola Chandramani, Police Station Patel Nagar, Dehradun, aged 28 years, and Shavez Shah, son of Akram Shah, resident of Majra, Police Station Patel Nagar, Dehradun, aged 27 years. Further investigation in the matter is underway.