DGP congratulates PPS Officers Sarita Dobhal, Harish Verma on promotion to IPS cadre

Dehradun, 16 Oct: Director General of Police (DGP) Abhinav Kumar presented the Indian Police Service badges to the police officers Sarita Dobal and Harish Verma, who have been promoted from PPS cadre to the IPS cadre.
In this regard, a pipping ceremony was also held at the Police Headquarters today where DGP Kumar congratulated Dobhal and Verma on their promotion. On this occasion, IG Crime and Law & Order Nilesh Anand Bharne, IG Personnel Anand Shankar Takwale and DIG Crime and Law & Order P Renuka Devi, were also present. Both the promoted officers were also congratulated on behalf of the Uttarakhand Police family on the occasion.