DGP visits disaster affected area in Maldevta, 8 dead so far, 13 still missing

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 21 Aug: The heavy rains that lashed parts of Uttarakhand on Friday and Saturday have wreaked havoc in the state and particularly in Dehradun district. So far, 8 people are reported to have died due to the disaster in Maldevata’s Sarkhet, while 13 people are still said to be missing. Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar along with MLA Pritam Singh Panwar, the Tehri DM, the DIG, Garhwal Zone, the Dehradun SSP and officials of the SDRF conducted on-site inspection of disaster-affected areas in and around Kumalda, Sarkhet and Maldevta. During this visit to the area, DGP Kumar sought detailed information about the rescue and relief work being carried out by the police and SDRF teams. Kumar also met Manoj Payal, who was the first person on Friday night to dial the Emergency Helpline, 112, and informed the police and the administration about the landslides and flood.

It was his call in response to which the local police and SDRF had reached the spot. Payal along with the local people, had also cooperated with the police and SDRF in the rescue work. The DGP thanked Manoj for his alertness, courage and cooperation. He said that he and the local people and the police and SDRT teams would be felicitated for their excellent rescue work.

During the inspection, the DGP directed the SDRF to arrange for alternate connecting routes for the villagers at the earliest and continue the search for the missing persons. Thirteen persons were still said to be missing.

It may be recalled that several houses were buried under the debris caused by the torrential rains early Saturday morning, and following this, a search operation was launched for the missing persons, which is still continuing led by the SDRF and local police. Apart from this, the relatives of people missing are also engaged in the search since yesterday.

Yesterday, SSP, Dehradun, Dalip Singh Kunwar and DM Sonika camped at the disaster sites and personally supervised the rescue operations.

In addition, some persons were also reported missing in village Gawad of district Tehri. Medical facilities and food items are being sent by the district administration of Tehri to such areas.