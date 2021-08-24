Dhami attends Kalyan Singh’s last rites

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today visited Narora in Bulandshahr and paid homage to former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and former Rajasthan Governor, the late Kalyan Singh.

Dhami was among many BJP leaders from across the country who attended the last rites. On the occasion, Dhami observed that Kalyan Singh was a capable administrator and a skilled politician and that he would continue to inspire the people as well as the leadership for a long time.

Along with the Chief Minister, Union Minister of State for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt, Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, MLA and BJP State President Madan Kaushik also attended the last rites of the late leader in Narora.