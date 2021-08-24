UTDB officials inspect paragliding firms in Bhimtal

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 Aug: Under the direction of Additional Chief Executive Officer (ACEO Adventure Tourism) Col Ashwin Pundir, Additional Director UTDB Vivek Singh Chauhan with other officials from the Board conducted an onsite inspection of various companies operating paragliding activities in Bhimtal post the paragliding season.

ACEO Col Ashwin Pundir said, “As a part of the two-day inspection programme, the security arrangements of firms keeping paragliding equipment were reviewed. Based on this, the permit will be renewed for paragliding in Bhimtal from September.”

Officials also inspected the Khel Bhawan constructed in the KMVN Bhimtal Complex and discussed the establishment of a Centre of Excellence for Kayaking and Aero Sports in the area.

Additional Director Vivek Singh Chauhan said, “We are continuously working to increase the footfall of tourists which demands a well-equipped infrastructure. Keeping this as our top priority, we inspected the area for the safety of the tourists. We will soon conduct inspections in Dehradun, Tehri, Pithoragarh and Pauri. We are also renewing the rafting permits which are being done in both online and offline mode.”

Sports Specialist Ranbir Singh Negi, District Tourism Officer, Nainital, Arvind Gaur, BSF member RK Punia and member of Aero Committee Laxman Singh Rawat were present during the inspection.