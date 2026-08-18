Miss Uttarakhand: Miss Catwalk & Miss Dancing Queen sub-contests held

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 17 Aug: As part of Miss Uttarakhand 2026, organised by Sinmit Communications, the Miss Dancing Queen and Miss Catwalk sub-contests were held on Monday. The participants showcased their talent, confidence and impressive personalities during the competitions.

The Miss Dancing Queen sub-contest was held at Retro on Rajpur Road, where the participants showcased their dancing skills through a variety of performances. Meanwhile, in the Miss Catwalk sub-contest, the participants attracted everyone’s attention with their style, grace, confidence and walking skills on the ramp.

Through their impressive performances in both sub-contests, the participants added excitement and glamour to the atmosphere. Their performances also demonstrated that the Miss Uttarakhand platform is not limited to beauty, but also provides an opportunity to nurture and showcase talent, confidence and overall personality.

On the occasion, Sinmit Communications Directors Dalip Sindhi and Rajeev Mittal said that various sub-contests of Miss Uttarakhand 2026 are being organised to bring forward the diverse qualities and talents of the participants. They said that each sub-contest provides participants with a platform to present their talent and personality in a better way. These competitions, organised ahead of the grand finale, are playing an important role in enhancing the participants’ confidence, stage presentation and overall personality.

They also stated that Dhananjay Gupta, Director of Retro Fine Dine, is extending special support towards making the competition a success.

Coordinator Himani Rawat, Ananya Bhandari, Fashion Stylist Priyaditi Sindhi, Choreographer Jazz, Pushkar Soni, Production Head Rahul Chhabra and Raj Kaushik, among others, provided special support during the event.

Lalima Raj Gupta and Reni Ker, owners of Retro Fine Dine, along with Radhika Sharma (Miss Catwalk 2025) and Shivangi Rawat (Miss Uttarakhand First Runner-Up 2024), were present as the judges for the competition.