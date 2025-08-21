Dhami, Bhushan lead Tree plantation drive in Bhararisain

Garhwal Post Bureau

Gairsain, 20 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan participated in a symbolic tree plantation drive today in Bhararisain under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign. This campaign is aimed at promoting environmental consciousness and honouring maternal bonds through afforestation.

On this occasion, Cabinet Ministers Satpal Maharaj, Subodh Uniyal, Rekha Arya, and Saurabh Bahuguna also actively participated. In addition, Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan, Additional Chief Secretary RK Sudhanshu, Director General of Police (DGP) Deepam Seth, and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF and HoFF) Samir Sinha, also planted saplings to mark the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the CM urged every citizen of Uttarakhand to plant at least one sapling in their lifetime, emphasising that such efforts are vital for environmental protection, climate stability, and ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come. He reiterated the government’s commitment to ecological preservation and called upon the public to actively participate in green initiatives.