Minister Ganesh Joshi plants a sapling under the campaign “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” in Bhararisain campus

Garhwal Post Bureau

Bhararisain (Gairsain), 20 Aug: During the Monsoon Session of the Assembly, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi today planted a sapling in the Bhararisain campus under the campaign “ Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam ” (A Tree in Mother’s Name), giving a message of environmental conservation.

On this occasion, Joshi said that this campaign is not limited to planting a tree, but it also reflects our culture, respect for motherhood, and a pledge to provide a clean and green environment for future generations. He emphasized that environmental protection is a collective responsibility, and afforestation is an important means to tackle challenges like climate change.