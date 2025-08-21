Minister Ganesh Joshi plants a sapling under the campaign “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” in Bhararisain campus

Garhwal Post Bureau
Bhararisain (Gairsain), 20 Aug: During the Monsoon Session of the Assembly, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi today planted a sapling in the Bhararisain campus under the campaign “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” (A Tree in Mother’s Name), giving a message of environmental conservation.
On this occasion, Joshi said that this campaign is not limited to planting a tree, but it also reflects our culture, respect for motherhood, and a pledge to provide a clean and green environment for future generations. He emphasized that environmental protection is a collective responsibility, and afforestation is an important means to tackle challenges like climate change.
The Minister appealed to everyone to plant at least one sapling and take care of it so that the coming generations can inherit a clean and healthy environment.