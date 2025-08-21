Trainee Judicial Officers interact with Governor

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 20 Aug: Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) was called on today at Raj Bhavan by the trainee Judicial Officers of the 2022 batch. On this occasion, Director of the Academy, Pradeep Pant, was also present. As part of their Uttarakhand Study Tour, 15 trainee Judicial Officers from the Uttarakhand Judicial and Legal Academy visited Raj Bhavan. The Governor interacted with all the officers , conveyed his best wishes, and wished them a bright future.

The Governor said that the judiciary is the foundation of justice , trust, and transparency in society. He urged the trainee officers to discharge their duties with sincerity, sensitivity, and integrity. He further emphasized that maximum use of technology should be made in the judicial system so that people may get speedy and accessible justice . The Governor expressed special happiness on seeing a larger number of women trainee officers . He also expressed hope that the officers would play an important role in making justice impartial, timely, and accessible.

On this occasion, Legal Advisor to the Governor, Kaushal Kishore Shukla, was also present.