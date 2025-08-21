Dhami assures support to Sarkot Village for Development 

Garhwal Post Bureau

Gairsain, 20 Aug: Sarkot village ’s (District Chamoli) newly elected Pradhan, Priyanka Negi, today called on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at Vidhan Sabha Bhawan here. On this occasion, she expressed her gratitude for the sanction and commencement of the road construction from Bhararisain to Sarkot and other developmental initiatives recently undertaken in the village.

During the meeting, Negi also submitted several demands before the CM aimed at enhancing infrastructure and welfare in Sarkot. She also urged the CM for the installation of solar fencing to safeguard the village from wild animal incursions, improvement of the internal road network, linkage of village women to self-employment schemes to promote empowerment and self-reliance, installation of solar lighting along village roads, and the appointment of a paediatrician and gynaecologist at the nearest Community Health Centre in Gairsain to address local healthcare needs.