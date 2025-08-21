Roorkee’s Asmi Naithani brings glory to India on the international stage

Garhwal Post Bureau

Roorkee, 20 Aug: Uttarakhand’s Asmi Naithani, has brought pride to India by achieving remarkable success at the international platform ‘We the Youth 2025’ Conference, held in Bangkok, Thailand from 11th to 14th August. Out of 50 selected youth from the Asia-Pacific region, only 6 participants were from India .

Asmi Naithani secured first position in the Asia-Pacific region and fifth position globally for her paper on the topic “Steps Towards the Future: Ethics and Innovation in Military Technology and Autonomous Weapons.” Her outstanding achievement has not only made Roorkee and Uttarakhand proud, but has also brought great honor to the entire nation.

Currently, Asmi is a third-year B Tech student in Artificial Intelligence at GB Pant Engineering College, Pauri. She is the daughter of Sangeeta Naithani (TGT English, DPS Roorkee) and Girish Chandra Naithani (Production Manager, CS Envirotech Pvt Ltd). Teachers from Delhi Public School, Roorkee have also played a vital role in shaping her journey.