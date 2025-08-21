Over 195 Skaters from 11 Nations compete in India’s First Asian Open Trophy, races begin today

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 20 Aug: The Asian Open Short Track Speed Skating Trophy 2025 started with a grand opening ceremony at the Himadri Ice Rink, Maharana Pratap Sports Complex, on Wednesday.

The races will begin today , with more than 195 skaters from 11 countries, including China, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, India, and others, taking part in the tournament.

The event started with cultural performances. Audiences enjoyed Bharatnatyam on ice skates, a Garhwali dance, and figure skating shows. Team India welcomed the participating nations with a vibrant skating performance carrying a board that read “Welcome to Bharat.”

The Indian Skating Association of India (ISAI) highlighted Indian culture in the ceremony by showcasing Lord Ganesha’s divinity to wish for a smooth tournament.

Geeta Dhami, social worker from Uttarakhand, attended the ceremony as the chief guest. She congratulated ISAI President Amitabh Sharma and wished success to all the participants.

The event was also attended by several dignitaries, including ASU President Chang Myong-Hi, ISU Development Chair Jildou Gemser, IOA Joint Secretary Alaknanda Ashok, and IOA Executive Council Member General Harpal Singh.

ISAI President Amitabh Sharma said, “I feel emotional as this dream comes true with India hosting this event for the first time. This is Asia’s story of unity and progress in winter sports.”

ISU Development Chair Jildou Gemser praised the organisers and said ISAI turned a dream into reality in a short time.