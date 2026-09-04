Dhami calls for research-driven policies

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 3 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today called for greater emphasis on research, innovation and effective implementation while framing policies, keeping in view Uttarakhand’s unique geographical conditions, challenges and future requirements. He was chairing a meeting of the governing body of the Uttarakhand State Centre for Public Policy and Good Governance (USCPPGG) at the Secretariat here today.

Dhami emphasised that the findings of research and studies should be effectively utilised in policies and schemes according to the state’s requirements. He also called for case studies on Uttarakhand’s achievements and notable work in different sectors, besides greater focus on training and capacity building of officials at the district level. He stressed the need for long-term planning and a data- and research-based approach to future development strategies.

The meeting agreed to provide stipends to 10 postgraduate students from major state universities every year for capstone projects on priority subjects, thereby encouraging research and project-based studies relevant to Uttarakhand. The members also stressed on regular evaluation of schemes, annual monitoring of targets and periodic assessment of policy effectiveness.

Suggestions given at the meeting included promoting high-value, low-volume products, giving special attention to MSMEs and encouraging homestay tourism in the hill areas to generate local employment and self-employment. Members proposed detailed research into eight key areas of future development, besides making soil, healthcare, climate adaptation, infrastructure, local governance and technology-based governance important focus areas.

The meeting also discussed the state’s development strategy under Uttarakhand-2047, with emphasis on economic growth, employment, human resource development, forests, biodiversity, climate resilience and sustainable development. The work being undertaken by USCPPGG in collaboration with UNDP for localisation and monitoring of Sustainable Development Goals was also reviewed. It was informed that Uttarakhand ranks first among Himalayan states in the implementation of SDGs.

On the occasion, Dhami also released the book ‘Uttarakhand at 25: A Himalayan State with Infinite Possibilities’, documenting the state’s 25-year journey. He directed the officials to examine the suggestions made by governing body members and take necessary action on those found useful.