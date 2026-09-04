NSW Premier Chris Minns announces Australia–India feature film inspired by Doon’s Bobby Cash

The Indian Cowboy rides again

Garhwal Post Bureau

NEW DELHI / SYDNEY, 3 Sep: Twenty years ago, a country singer from the mountains of Dehradun walked into Tamworth, the capital of Australian country music, and walked out an overnight sensation. Australia called him The Indian Cowboy.

His story is now heading for the big screen.

At a reception hosted by Philip Green OAM, Australian High Commissioner to India, on Tuesday, the Premier of New South Wales, Chris Minns, announced a new feature film inspired by the life of Bobby Cash — alongside the Treasurer of New South Wales, Daniel Mookhey, MLC, Australia’s first Indian-origin state treasurer.

The film is directed by Anupam Sharma, the Sydney filmmaker behind the Brett Lee starrer, ‘UnIndian’, and widely credited as pioneering Australia’s modern film links with India. Award-winning NSW writer-director Victoria Wharfe McIntyre joins as screenwriter. Satish Sharma comes on board as Indian co-producer.

It is less a biopic than a story of music, migration and identity, a man who carried a guitar out of the Himalayan foothills into regional Australia, and found that a voice crosses a border faster than anything else.

NSW Premier Chris Minns said, “Bobby’s story is a great example of the connection between India and NSW – a musician from Dehradun who found an audience and a home in Australian country music. It’s fantastic to see that story now being made into a film in NSW, bringing Indian and Australian talent together on screen.”

Anupam Sharma, Director, added, “Bobby’s is a story India gave Australia, and Australia gave back. Twenty years on, it still tells you everything about what these two countries can be to each other. To have the Premier and the Treasurer of New South Wales announce it on Indian soil, at the Australian High Commission, says the relationship has grown up. From the regional Himalayas to regional New South Wales – the Indian Cowboy rides again.”

Bobby Cash stated, “I left the hills of Dehradun with a guitar and no plan. Australia gave me a stage, and Tamworth gave me a name. Country music is about where you come from – mine just happens to be the Himalayas. If this film says anything, I hope it is that a song does not need a passport”

Victoria Wharfe McIntyre, Screenwriter, explained, “I love dichotomy, the man who feels foreign in his own land, disparate cultures rubbing together, country and city, the contrasts that live within us all. Bobby Cash walks that line and through his music brings together worlds that could not be more different. Regional Himalayas to Regional NSW. This is, quite literally, an incredible true Australian-Indian story and I’m so grateful to tell it alongside director Anupam Sharma.”

Satish Sharma, Indian Co-Producer, added, “The most exciting thing for me is that this project has its roots in the beautiful Dehradun Valley and the forests, and mountains of Uttarakhand. I’m super excited with Anupam Sharma, Bobby Cash and Victoria for this project which is all set to bring glory to our city Dehradun and Uttarakhand on the global stage.”