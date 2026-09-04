Winners of REC-VoW Book Awards 2026 announced

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 2 Sep: Valley of Words~Shabdavali has announced the 8 Winners of the REC-VoW Book Awards 2026 — celebrating the best of English Literature, Hindi Sahitya, and Writings for Young Adults and Children. Currently in its 10th edition, the Valley of Words Festival continues to host India’s most comprehensive independent literary awards. Each VBA Winner is offered a prize of Rs 1 lakh along with a citation and panel discussion at the Finale in Dehradun scheduled for 27 to 29 November 2026.

Over 600 nominations were received in 2026 from 75 publishing houses across the country. The selection of the books involves a three-stage process of reading and review, with the Shortlist and Winner selected by a Jury composed of VBA Winners from previous years. Interviews with all Shortlisted authors are featured in the annual VoWels magazine printed by the Festival.

Commenting on the REC-VoW Book Awards 2026, Festival Director Dr Sanjeev Chopra stated, “As in previous years, the response from publishers has been very positive. We also wish to thank all the Jury Members for their patient reading and insightful selections. Each of the books chosen this year is ambitious in its scope and covers themes which help us better understand ourselves and the world around us. We are all very much looking forward to engaging with the authors in Dehradun and bringing their work to audiences here.”

The REC-VoW Book Award Winners for 2026 are:

English Fiction

Our Friends In Good Houses by Rahul Pandita (HarperCollins)

English Non-Fiction

The Hindi Heartland by Ghazala Wahab (Aleph)

Hindi Fiction

त्रिमाया by मनीषा कुलश्रेष्ठ

(Vani)

Hindi Non-Fiction

चन्दन किवाड़ by मालिनी अवस्थी

(Vani)

Writing For Young Adults

Giants by Huthuka Sumi (Harper Collins)

Writings/Picture Books for Children

The Night Sky by Samina Mishra (Tulika)

Hindi Translation

ऑर्बिटल translated from the English by डॉ रोहिणी (Penguin Swadesh)

English Translation

Sita’s Veil translated from Hindi by Nishtha Gautam (Vani)

The Valley of Words community has extended warm congratulations to each of these authors and their publishers. People are invited to join in conversation with the 8 winners of VBA 2026 at the 10th Edition of Valley of Words~Shabdavali, on the 27th 28th and 29th November 2026 at Hotel Madhuban in Dehradun.