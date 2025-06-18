Dhami calls on Amit Shah, seeks funds for Cyber Centre of Excellence

Garhwal Post Bureau

New Delhi, 17 Jun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi today to discuss key initiatives aimed at accelerating Uttarakhand’s development.

Dhami urged Shah to sanction Rs 63.60 crore for establishment of a Cyber Centre of Excellence in Dehradun and cited rising cybersecurity threats as the ground for the establishment of the Cyber Centre of Excellence . He emphasised that the Centre would help combat digital crimes, provide advanced training, conduct cyber forensics, and develop modern technological resources.

The CM also raised concerns regarding the extensive damage to Uttarakhand’s power infrastructure due to natural disasters. He requested that electricity generation, transmission, and distribution assets be included under NDRF/SDRF compensation, considering the unique geographical challenges and terrain in the Himalayan states. He stressed that such an inclusion would strengthen the state’s disaster management response.

Dhami further sought swift approval for the Sitarganj Central Jail expansion project, estimated at Rs 150.16 crore. Reminding Shah of the ‘success’ of the Uttarakhand Global Investor Summit-2023, Dhami informed Shah that the state had secured MoUs for investment proposals exceeding Rs 3.50 lakh crore. To celebrate this achievement, he announced plans for a ‘Uttarakhand Investment Festival’ in the Pantnagar-Rudrapur industrial area, formally inviting Shah to attend as the Chief Guest.