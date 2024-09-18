Dhami celebrates birthday among visually impaired children

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Sep: Chief Minister Dhami visited visually impaired children on his birthday today and celebrated the occasion by cutting a cake with them.

CM Dhami reached the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities (NIEPVD, formerly NIVH) at Rajpur Road on the occasion of his birthday today and celebrated this occasion by cutting cake with the visually impaired children. On this occasion, he fed cake to the children and wished them a bright future ahead of them.

The children of Higher Secondary Adarsh ​​​​Vidyalaya for the Visually Impaired presented a model made by them to the Chief Minister as a gift.

Speaking on the occasion, CM noted that he always waits to be among the children here on this day and feels elated to do so. He said that he prays to God for the bright future of all the children here. Dhami claimed that he has full faith that in the future, whatever field they all will go, they will get success. He also asserted that there is no work that the visually affected persons can’t do. He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is striving for the all-round development of Divyang children. He reminded that the word Divyang has also been given by Modi. He said that the best wishes of the entire country and state are with the visually affected children.

He added that, this monsoon season, the state had to face the challenges of disaster at many places. He requested the people to go among the people affected by the disaster today and provide whatever help and service they can. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also inaugurated a football tournament at the institute by kicking the ball.

On this occasion, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, Vice President of State Disaster Management Committee, Vinay Rohilla, BJP Mahanagar President Siddharth Agarwal, Principal of the school Amit Sharma, PK Agarwal and Lakshmi Agarwal, etc., were among those present.