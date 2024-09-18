Dhami offers prayers at Tapkeshwar Temple on birthday

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on the occasion of his birthday, offered prayers at Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple here, today. He prayed for the prosperity of the state and the people.

The CM admitted that the state is currently grappling with natural disasters. On the occasion, he called upon the people of the state to reach out to the disaster victims and help them in every possible way to overcome their problems.

Dhami also claimed that, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is working rapidly in every field towards ensuring that this decade turns out to be that of Uttarakhand. With the support of the people of the state, the state government is working with determination to make Uttarakhand the leading state of the country, he claimed.