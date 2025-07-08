Dhami cites his agricultural roots to counter Harish Rawat’s remarks

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 7 Jul: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh today strongly countered the remarks made by veteran Congress leader Harish Rawat on his participation in paddy transplantation on Saturday. It may be recalled that on Saturday, Dhami had drawn considerable public attention by participating in paddy transplantation at his own fields in Khatima. During this time, he was also seen ploughing the field with oxen. Photographs of the CM operating the plough had become widely viral, prompting senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Harish Rawat to make a pointed remark, stating, that it was good to see Pushkar Dhami emulating Rahul Gandhi’s example in this regard. Today, Dhami has responded to Harish Rawat’s comment.

Reacting to Harish Rawat’s post, the CM asserted that Harish Rawat is a very senior leader, and he has great respect for him. However, he added that Harish Rawat himself knows well, and if he places his hand on his heart, he will realise whether Rahul Gandhi does anything that is worth emulating or following by others. If asked personally even Rawat would deny it, although he may never admit so openly.

Dhami asserted that his participation in ploughing his own fields was not a pre-planned event. Since childhood, he has been accustomed to working in the fields. On Saturday, he was operating the plough in his own field, and it is not possible for anyone to handle oxen and operate the plough in a single day without prior experience. He further stated that he did not go to any other field for a staged event, it was his own land.

The CM further insisted that his intention was to send a message that farmers are the providers of Anna (grains). Through this initiative, he aimed to promote local culture. The field where he was ploughing is his ancestral land, where his parents and grandfather have been engaged in farming for generations.

Dhami further remarked that statements such as the one made by the veteran Congress leader, are merely face-saving tactics. He said that he wants to remind Rawat and other opposition leaders that he too has toiled alongside his parents on that land for many years. On Saturday, he performed the transplantation, from which paddy will grow, rice will be produced, and very sweet rice will be cooked. While speaking informally with the media persons, the CM also extended an open invitation to everyone to come and taste that rice.