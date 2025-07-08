ECI serves show-cause notices to 6 inactive political parties in U’khand

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 7 Jul: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued show-cause notices to six registered but unrecognised political parties (RUPPs) in Uttarakhand that have remained dormant over the past six years. These parties have neither contested any election since 2019 nor maintained traceable physical office addresses. The ECI has granted them until 5 p.m. on 21 July to submit their responses.

Acting upon its review of registered unrecognised political parties across the state, the ECI found that several of the 42 such parties in Uttarakhand no longer meet the essential criteria required to retain their RUPP status. Accordingly, six parties have now been marked for possible de-listing, pending a final decision by the Commission.

It may be reminded here that registration of all political parties, whether national, state, or unrecognised, is governed under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The ECI’s ongoing scrutiny of party registration aims to enhance transparency in the electoral process and cleanse the political landscape of inactive or non-functional entities.

The parties that have been served with notices are Bharatiya Jan Kranti Party (12/17 Chukhuwala, Dehradun); Hamari Janmanch Party (1/12 New Chukhuwala, Dehradun); Maidani Kranti Dal (Masjid Wali Gali, Majra, Dehradun); Praja Mandal Party (Barthwal Niwas, Sheetla Mata Mandir Marg, Lower Bhaktiyana Srinagar, Pauri Garhwal); Rashtriya Gram Vikas Party (62 Civil Lines, Roorkee, Haridwar) and Rashtriya Jan Sahay Dal (112-New Connaught Place, Dehradun).

The Commission has stated that this process is part of a larger effort to streamline the functioning of political parties and ensure accountability in their participation in the democratic process.