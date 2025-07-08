Kunal Shamshere Malla pilots ‘5th September’, U’khand’s ‘biggest Bollywood film’ yet

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 7 Jun: Doon Valley’s very own cultural trailblazer, Kunal Shamshere Malla, is all set to take Indian cinema by storm with his upcoming Bollywood feature film, ‘5th September’, releasing in theatres on 18 July. A powerful tribute to student-teacher bonds, the film marks a heartfelt convergence of Kunal’s diverse passions — education, storytelling, music, and regional representation.

Born in Mumbai and raised in Dehradun, Kunal has worn many hats with ease — actor, director, producer, educationist, singer, martial arts expert — and with 5th September, he brings them all together under one cinematic roof. Written, directed, produced by, and featuring Kunal himself, the film is not just a creative project — it’s a personal statement of identity, culture, and heart.

Set in a school in the Doon Valley, 5th September unfolds the emotional world of students and teachers in their final school year. Amid friendships, pressures, and personal growth, a symbolic football match ties the story together — acting as a powerful metaphor for competition, teamwork, and coming of age.

With an ensemble cast featuring Bollywood legends Sanjay Mishra, Victor Banerjee, Brijendra Kala, Atul Srivastava, Kiran Dubey, Kavin Dave, and Kunal along with rising talents like Maliha Malla and Rishabh Khanna, the film proudly showcases the talent of several local actors from Uttarakhand, further grounding its soul in the soil it comes from.

Shot entirely in Uttarakhand, 5th September has already made waves globally — earning 20 nominations and 40 awards at national and international film festivals. It is also the first Bollywood film to include two original Garhwali songs, a nod to the region’s rich cultural heritage and Kunal’s deep-rooted commitment to representing his homeland on the big screen.

Kunal’s journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. In 1999, he founded Olympus High, a school that began as a modest playschool and is now a full-fledged CBSE institution. His unexpected entry into acting began with a cameo in Say Yes To Love (2011), leading to significant roles in Maazii, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, and Dev Bhoomi alongside Victor Banerjee. His theatre work, award-winning short film Shwet Rakht, and his role as co-producer in 1978 – A Teen Night Out reveal a creator constantly pushing artistic boundaries.

Through his production house, KSM Film Productions, Kunal has crafted a platform for regional voices and authentic stories, with works showcased across major international festivals — from Rome to Berlin to Canada. His musical album Har Pal, along with his deep love for retro Bollywood classics, adds another layer to his creative identity.

Yet, behind the accolades is a man grounded in community. Whether as a patron of the Uttarakhand Roller Skating Association, a black belt martial artist, or a member of the Uttarakhand State Audit Board, Kunal’s journey is driven by a deep sense of service, discipline, and pride in his roots.

With 5th September, Kunal Shamshere Malla gives Uttarakhand its most ambitious Bollywood story to date — a film that speaks of memories, mentorship, and moments that stay with us for life.

As the countdown begins for its release on 18 July, one thing is clear — this isn’t just a movie. It’s a movement. And Kunal, with his unique blend of vision and versatility, is leading it from the front.