Dhami’s tenure as CM full of failures, misgovernance: Karan Mahara

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 7 Jul: Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee President Karan Mahara, while addressing a press conference at the Pradesh Congress headquarters here, today, sharply criticised the four-year tenure of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Mahara accused the CM of indulging in self-praise even as BJP’s own MPs, MLAs, and office-bearers have continued to expose the state government’s shortcomings. Mahara declared that the Congress had conferred “special titles” upon Dhami’s four years, describing them as a period marked by failures, anti-people policies, and repeated assaults on the identity of Devbhoomi.

The PCC Chief described Dhami as the “Unemployment and Migration Champion”, claiming an alarming rise in joblessness and the persistent exodus of youth from the state. He further alleged that Uttarakhand, under Dhami’s leadership, had become ‘number one in crimes against women’ among hill states. Holding the state government responsible for what he termed as the highest number of pilgrim deaths during the Char Dham Yatra, Mahara claimed that mismanagement was to blame for dozens of lives lost. Similarly, he attributed to the government the ‘highest road accident fatalities in 25 years’ and asserted that the situation had worsened significantly during Dhami’s term.

Mahara also accused the CM of violating the very Uniform Civil Code (UCC) that his own government had implemented, alleging that its first breach came from a former BJP MLA. He went on to claim that the government has consistently shielded BJP leaders accused of harassment and exploitation of women, offering them institutional protection.

The Congress leader further criticised the government for ‘disrespecting Kedarnath Dham’ blaming it for constructing a replica of the Kedarnath Temple in Delhi, a move he said was unprecedented and hurt Hindu religious sentiments. He also alleged that the state government had deliberately suppressed the investigation into the reported ‘gold theft’ from the Kedarnath temple premises.

Mahara further accused the Dhami government of protecting the mining and land mafia. He claimed that despite BJP leaders themselves raising questions about rampant illegal mining and the complicity of the administration, the CM continues to shield those involved. He further charged the state government with enabling misuse of land and protecting encroachers, including those linked with the ruling party. Referring to the series of recruitment scams in recent years, Mahara said the youth had suffered immensely. He also decried the ‘neglect’ faced by long-serving UPNL employees, ASHA and Anganwadi workers, and alleged consistent harassment of pension scheme employees.

Mahara claimed that massive corruption has plagued road construction and other development projects, resulting in substandard public infrastructure. He also condemned the government’s decision to demolish slums, stating that the previous Congress regime had planned to regularise them, whereas the present dispensation chose demolition over rehabilitation.

The State Congress Chief also accused the Dhami government of failing to hold municipal and panchayat elections in a timely manner, and of using state machinery for electoral gain. He said the ruling party had attempted to win elections by unethical means and accused it of inciting religious polarisation, thereby attempting to divide the populace and bake political bread in the name of religion.

Expressing concern over the ‘deteriorating condition of health and education systems’ in the state, Mahara claimed that women were being forced to deliver babies in toilets and that schoolchildren were suffering due to acute shortage of teachers, thus putting their future at stake.

He also raised the matter of the alleged suppression of the case involving Anamika Sharma, the BJP Mahila Morcha district president. Mahara demanded an impartial inquiry, suggesting that it could expose many influential individuals. He questioned how a woman prisoner was being granted access to mobile phones, implying administrative connivance. He alleged that the support Sharma was receiving from the administration and the government’s attempts to derail the investigation indicated something deeply suspicious. Drawing parallels with the Ankita Bhandari murder case, Mahara claimed that the government had similarly tried to suppress facts in the Ankita Bhandari case also which he claimed revealed BJP’s ‘character and true colour’.

Among those present at the press conference were State Vice President (Organisation) SK Dhasmana, State General Secretary Naveen Joshi, Spokesperson Shishpal Singh Bisht, and Social Media Advisor Amarjeet Singh.