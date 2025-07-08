CM flags off 20 AC compact buses to ease hill traffic

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 7 Jul: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off 20 new air-conditioned compact (Tempo Traveller) buses to be operated by the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation (UTC), from his camp office here today. The government has claimed that this will improve public transport in the hills. Of these, ten vehicles will operate on the Dehradun–Mussoorie route, while the remaining ten will serve the Haldwani–Nainital route. The initiative aims to mitigate traffic congestion on both stretches, which are particularly prone to bottlenecks during tourist seasons.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhami shared that the scheme is being launched on a pilot basis and, if found successful, it will be scaled up further. To experience the new service first-hand, he also undertook a brief journey in one of the Tempo Travellers from his residence to the GTC helipad.

Stressing on the significance of the initiative, Dhami asserted that the addition of these air-conditioned compact buses will fortify the state’s transport system by offering passengers safe, comfortable, and economical travel. This, he claimed, will in turn also bolster Uttarakhand’s economy and tourism. He also reiterated his government’s commitment to ensuring robust road connectivity and dependable transport across all parts of the state.

During the event, Dhami also drew attention of those present to the digital strides made by the transport department, including the availability of online booking, digital ticketing, and tracking services for commuter convenience. He noted that sustained reforms and operational improvements had led the Transport Corporation to post profits for three successive years.

The CM further announced that electric buses will soon be inducted into the UTC fleet, with the procurement process already underway. He remarked that the government had proactively addressed long-standing demands of employees and driver-conductors, including implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations, enhancements in Dearness Allowance (DA), and strengthening of manpower through fresh recruitment.

Among those present during the flagging-off ceremony included Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal, Principal Secretary and Chairman of the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation L Fanai, Managing Director Reena Joshi, and other officials from various related departments.