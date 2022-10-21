Dhami determined to make U’khand leading state: Dushyant Gautam

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Oct: Praising the performance of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, State BJP in-charge Dushyant Gautam today claimed that Dhami had managed to live up to the expectations of the people and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His commitment and hard work is a good thing for the state. The government is working to fulfill the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in making it a leading state.

Gautam was interacting with the media today at the BJP State Headquarters. He claimed that Dhami is determined to fulfill the goal of making Uttarakhand a leading state of the country by 2025 as had been envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The entire government is working to fulfill this goal and the party organisation is also coordinating with the government for this purpose wholeheartedly. He claimed further that the BJP worked with the spirit of nation-first with the goal of service and with determination.

Expressing happiness at the “one-sided victory “of BJP in the Haridwar Panchayat elections, he described it as a victory of the vision of PM Modi, the work of CM Dhami and the party organisation under the leadership of State President Mahendra Bhatt. He also claimed that the BJP would easily win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state.