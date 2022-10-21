Gautam clarifies statement over Congressmen’s visits to temples

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Oct: BJP State in charge Dushyant Gautam today sought to clarify his earlier statement that Congress leaders visited temples to tease girls, which had gone viral this morning by claiming that he had only commented on Rahul Gandhi’s famous statement and did not express his own opinion. He sought to remind that Gandhi had famously said that boys went to the Hindu temples to tease girls and, therefore, had commented on that only.

Responding to questions from journalists at the party’s state headquarters, Dushyant Gautam said that he had quoted Rahul Gandhi’s statement in which he had stated temple-goers visited temples to tease girls. He claimed that it was his firm opinion that the people went to the temples only with holy and divine intentions and not with the feelings that Rahul Gandhi had expressed in the past.

It may be pertinent to point out here that a delegation of Congress leaders led by Dehradun Mahanagar President Dr Jaswinder Singh Gogi had called on Dehradun SSP Dalip Singh Kunwar and demanded strict action against Gautam over his statement.