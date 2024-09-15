Dhami directs officers to ensure immediate response in case of disasters

CM visits USDMA, seeks feedback on rains, roads & landslides

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh reached the State Disaster Operation Centre at USDMA located at IT Park here, today, and sought detailed feedback on the ongoing rains in the various parts of the state. He enquired from the District Magistrates about the condition of the roads, drinking water supply, electricity supply and other relevant information in their respective districts through video conferencing. He asked all the DMs to hold people in safe places in areas affected during the heavy rains and landslides. He also said that, in view of the ongoing heavy rains, along with the arrangement of accommodation for devotees and tourists at safer places, adequate arrangements of food and milk for children must be ensured. He also instructed all the DMs to keep all the officers concerned in alert mode at all times during the rains.

Dhami also enquired about the condition of waterlogging in various districts due to heavy rains and directed the DMs to ensure better drainage arrangements in the areas reporting waterlogging. He also asked them to alert people living on the riverbanks and other sensitive areas in case of rising water level of the rivers.

The CM instructed Secretary, Disaster Management, Vinod Kumar Suman to keep a constant watch on the condition of heavy rains in every district and to work in better coordination with the districts, so that any emergency situation can be dealt with immediately. He asked the officials to keep a special watch on all the sensitive areas of the state, heavy rain and the disaster-prone areas. He directed that immediate action should be taken on receiving any kind of information regarding disaster.

Also, instructions were given to keep the response time to a minimum. The CM instructed the DMs to make all roads including connecting and link roads which have been blocked due to landslides operational for traffic at the earliest.

On this occasion, Secretary, Disaster Management Vinod Kumar Suman, Additional Chief Executive Officer, Administration, Anand Swaroop, Additional Chief Executive Officer, Implementation, and DIG Rajkumar Negi, Joint Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Obaidullah Ansari, Director of Uttarakhand Landslide Mitigation and Management Centre (ULMMMC), Shantanu Sarkar, USDMA experts DD Dalakoti, Manish Bhagat, Dr Pooja Rana, Rohit Kumar, Dr Vedika Pant, Tandrila Sarkar, Jessica Terron, etc., were among those present.