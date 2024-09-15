BJP Govt tampering with traditions related to Kedarnath: Mahara

Kedarnath Pratishtha Raksha Yatra of Cong concludes at Kedarnath

By Our Staff Reporter

Rudraprayag, 13 Sep: Congress party’s Kedarnath Dham Pratishtha Raksha Yatra concluded today in Kedarnath. The party leaders led by Pradesh Congress Chief Karan Mahara concluded the yatra by offering prayers and performing the worship with due rituals and then hoisting the flag at Kedarnath Dham. In addition, the Congress leaders also met the Teerth Purohits on the occasion.

The Congress wanted to organise the Yatra on a much larger scale but due to various factors including the rain and the landslides, the party could not conduct the Yatra at a scale it wanted.

On the occasion of the conclusion of the second phase of Kedarnath Dham Pratishtha Raksha Yatra, under the leadership of PCC Chief Karan Mahara, the Yatra was declared concluded after the Congress leaders offered prayers, the Jalabhishek and performed the puja . The Congress leaders also filed a ‘petition for justice’ at the Kshetrapal Bhairav temple of Kedarnath region. On this occasion, Karan Mahara claimed that hundreds of Congress workers prayed for the welfare of the world, prosperity of India and prosperity of the state of Uttarakhand and for giving wisdom to the BJP and said that Kedar Baba should give wisdom to those who are working to destroy Kedarnath Dham, the symbol of Sanatan faith.

Mahra also claimed that Baba Kedar belongs to everyone and his blessings remain on everyone. While congratulating and wishing the Congress workers involved in the Yatra for a successful Yatra, he said that despite heavy rains, the enthusiasm of the Congress workers did not diminish and they kept on moving forward with the chants of Baba.

Mahara said that Congress has filed an application in Baba Bhairav temple and pleaded for justice that Baba should give wisdom to those people who have hurt the faith of the Common man and played with the sentiments of the people of the state. He said that some so-called people are building multi-storey hotels indiscriminately in Kedarnath Dham, which should be stopped and the stone of Baba Kedar which was brought to Delhi should be brought back. He also claimed that BJP state government is taking donations through QR code and claimed that the BJP is wrongly claiming that QR code has been stopped. In reality illegal collection is being done through QR code.

Mahara added that Congress will continue to struggle to save the cultural heritage of Devbhoomi. He claimed that Char Dham is the only major means of employment not only for the state but also for the people of the region but the BJP government has taken the right to livelihood away from the unemployed. Kedarnath Baba will never forgive the way the BJP government tried unsuccessfully to take the stone from Kedarnath and install it in Delhi. He said that BJP has been taking the help of temples for its own selfish interests.

All India Congress Committee Secretary and Co-incharge of party affairs in the state, Surendra Sharma also offered prayers and took blessings of Baba Kedar. He said that by tampering with Shri Kedarnath Jyotirlinga, the centre of faith of the world Sanatan Dharma, by taking the Kedarnath rock to New Delhi, religious sentiments of all Hindus have been hurt. On this occasion, MLA Vikram Singh Negi, former MLA Ranjit Rawat, Lalit Farswan, Seva Dal Chief Hema Purohit, State General Secretary Mahendra Singh Negi Gurruji, Pradeep Thapliyal, spokesperson Sheeshpal Singh Bisht, Media Coordinator Abhinav Thapar were amongst those present.