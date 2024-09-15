Rs 30 crores for repair of Kedar Valley roads released

Chief Minister virtually addresses Jagatoli Dashjula Vikas Mahotsav-2024 held in Rudraprayag

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami virtually addressed the ‘Jagatoli Dashjula Vikas Mahotsav-2024’ hosted in Rudraprayag from his official residence here today. On this occasion, the Chief Minister congratulated on the Jagatoli Dashjula Mahotsav. He noted that ​​​​Dashjula has been a centre of cultural, social and educational activities and is famous for ancient traditions, fairs and heritage. He added that Maa Naini Devi, seated on the Naini peak of this region, protects all the people of Uttarakhand. This area is also a unique confluence of faith, rich traditions and natural beauty of Uttarakhand. He further stated that traditional fairs strengthen the religious energy within us and connect the people to their roots and enhance the feeling of unity, dedication and faith.

On this occasion, the CM also announced release of an amount of Rs 30 crores for the repair of roads of Kedar Valley and for taking up measures for safety of pilgrims. He reminded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the third decade of the 21st century would be the decade of Uttarakhand. The state government is continuously working to fulfil this promise. He also claimed that the state government is creating a distinct identity for the state in the country and the world from the point of view of economic, industrial and sustainable development. He said that the former MLA of Kedarnath assembly constituency, Shaila Rani, was not only committed to the development of this area but also concerned about the welfare of the local people. He also claimed that the state government would definitely fulfil her dreams.

Dhami said that the infrastructure is being strengthened in every field including roads, education, health, drinking water in the state. The standard of living of every section of society in the state is being raised through various public welfare schemes, he claimed. He added that the work on reconstruction of various places of mythological significance including Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham is going on at a fast pace. Reconstruction work is being done at Kedarnath Dham at a cost of more than Rs 2,000 crores. Work is also being done at a fast pace on the master plan of Badrinath. The state government is taking necessary measures to make the Char Dham Yatra safer, well-organised and more convenient. He said that despite facing major disasters, the government is working to provide all possible help to the affected people on time.

The CM reminded that he had visited various disaster-affected places and taken stock of the situation there and also instructed the officials to quickly resolve the problems of the local people. The pedestrian track to Kedarnath Dham was also damaged badly by natural disaster but every devotee stranded on the Yatra route was rescued and brought back safely. It was only with the blessings of Baba Kedar that thousands of people were able to come down safely. He said that the state government has released an amount of Rs 30 crore for repairing the routes of Kedarnath Dham and making the security of the pilgrims even stronger. He said that every citizen of the state is part of his family, and it is his resolve not to leave any member of his family alone in a disaster. It is the resolve of his government to take the development up to the last person in the entire state including the Kedarnath region.