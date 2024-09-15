Continuous rains disrupt life in U’khand, Kedarnath Yatra on hold

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 13 Sep: Rains across the state continued for the third day today and have disrupted normal life. Many roads including national highways and many link roads have been blocked due to landslides amid heavy rains in Garhwal as well as Kumaon region. In view of the continuous rains, the pedestrian Yatra to Kedarnath has been put on hold. The Yatra is intermittently being disrupted due to landslides and rains over the past few days. It has been raining heavily in Kedar Valley for the last two days. Due to rain, stones are continuously falling from the hill. That is why devotees going to Kedarnath Dham are being stopped at various places along the pedestrian trek. It may be recalled that, on 31 July, a big disaster occurred in Kedar Valley due to heavy rain when a very large portion of the pedestrian track to Kedarnath was severely damaged in many locations. Though, the trek has since been restored, it has been affected by landslides several times even after the restoration. Even the vehicular traffic has been affected right up to Sonprayag, which is the last point along the Kedarnath Yatra where the vehicles can go.

Due to the rain in Kedar Valley for the last two days, the yatra has again been affected. The Kedarnath trek was obstructed at many places. Badri-Kedar Temple Committee Chairman Ajendra Ajay said that devotees are being stopped at various places after Sonprayag on the Kedarnath trek. Work is being done to repair the route. Work to repair the routes is being done on a war footing. It is expected that the Kedarnath Yatra will be back on track as soon as the rain stops, but due to the continuous rain, the government and administration are stopping the pilgrims at safe places as a matter of precaution. Ajay claimed that as soon as the weather clears, the pilgrims will be sent forward again.

The effect of heavy to very heavy rains in the hills is being seen in the plains too. Due to heavy rains in the hills, the Ganga and its tributaries are overflowing in Rishikesh with the water level in Ganga having crossed the danger mark. The Ghats and riverbanks are totally submerged currently. The Triveni Ghat has been completely submerged. In view of this, the administration team has alerted the people living near the riverbanks. Water police personnel have been deployed on the Ganga ghats and banks. People living near the river have been asked to move to safer places.

Life has been disrupted due to heavy rains in Kumaon too. Stones are falling from the hills at many places. About twenty roads in Almora district including the Almora Haldwani National Highway are closed. The temperature has also dropped significantly after the rain, particularly in the hills. It has been raining heavily in Almora since Wednesday night, due to which life has come to a standstill there. With many roads having closed in many places of the district, traffic is badly affected. Due to rain, stones and boulders are continuously falling from the hills, due to which movement on the highway is also becoming difficult in the district. In Kumaon more than 50 roads including one national and two state highways are blocked for traffic due to landslides.

The road near Quarab on the Almora Haldwani National Highway-109 is reported to be sinking due to which the movement of vehicles on this route has been completely banned. As many as 66 JCBs have been deployed to open the roads. The DM has asked all the officers to remain on alert mode. Boulders and debris are continuously falling there. The administration has closed this route for the safety of the passengers. People have been advised to use the alternative route if necessary.

Apart from this, debris has also stopped coming on State Highway-14 Ranikhet Mohan Motorway. The road has also caved in at one place. Four rural motor roads namely Dwarason, Tadikhet, Dhauladevi and Dob Chausli are also closed, due to which people are facing problems in commuting. Schools have also been closed due to continuous rain. Rain has also disrupted the ongoing Nanda Devi fair in Almora and Ranikhet.

In Ramnagar (Nainital), Kosi River is flowing above the danger mark and the water level is reported to be continuously rising. Due to the rising water level of Kosi River, there is a danger of flood in the surrounding areas as well. The state government has put every DM on high alert in view of the continuous rains in past two days.