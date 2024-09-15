Youth will have to work hard to make India developed country by 2047: Dhami

CM participates in Yuva Dharma Sansad held in Haridwar

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 13 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Yuva Dharma Sansad programme held at Patanjali Auditorium here today. This programme was organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad. On this occasion, while welcoming all the dignitaries and youth power who reached the fourth Yuva Dharma Sansad organised by Seva Sansthanam on their arrival in Uttarakhand, the CM observed that this programme organised to commemorate the address given by Swami Vivekananda in Chicago, America on 11 September 1893, will definitely inspire the youth power of the country to contribute towards nation building. He added that the Dharma Sansad works to create loyal and aware citizens. He asserted that today’s youth are responsible towards the country and also duty-bound. This Dharma Sansad will prove to be a milestone in the creation of a developed nation.

The Chief Minister asserted that no nation can develop economically, socially, politically and culturally until the youth power is organised and self-reliant and unless it is inspired by the spirit of nationalism. He said that, today, India is known as a young country and if the youth work in the right direction, then certainly India will once again occupy the position of Vishwa Guru. He called upon the youth to take the responsibility on their shoulders towards making India a developed country by 2047 and a Vishwa Guru. He said that the youth should choose the field of work according to their interest and aptitude with a positive thinking and remember that the nation comes first.

Dhami said that under the able leadership of the country’s successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian culture is getting recognition across the whole world, and it is adopting the priceless heritage of Indian Sanatan culture, Yoga and Pranayama. Today, people in many countries of the world are adopting Indian culture after realising the essence of Gita. He said that along with preserving and promoting Indian culture, the Modi Government is working in mission mode to establish the country as a developed nation by 2047.

The Chief Minister said Uttarakhand has been a land of spirituality. He claimed that the government is continuously working to promote religious and cultural heritage in Uttarakhand. The state government has decided to start studies at the Centre for Hindu Studies in Doon University. He said that the youth of Uttarakhand are also moving forward and contributing towards building a developed nation. The youth of Uttarakhand are moving ahead through startups today.

General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Ayodhya, Champat Rai, Acharya Mithilesh Nandini Sharan Maharaj, Baba Ramdev also expressed their views at the programme. Roorkee MLA Pradeep Batra, District Panchayat President Kiran Chaudhary, former MLA Suresh Rathore, District President, BJP, Shobharam Prajapati, District Magistrate Karmendra Singh, SSP Pramod Dobhal were also present on this occasion.