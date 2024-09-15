HC stays arrest of Mukesh Bora, accused in alleged sexual assault case

By Our Staff Reporter

Nainital, 13 Sep: The Uttarakhand High Court today heard a petition of Mukesh Singh Bora, President of Lalkuan Milk Producers’ Association, and the accused in an alleged case of sexual assault. The High Court has stayed his arrest after hearing the arguments of his lawyer.

Bora had sought quashing of the FIR against him claiming that the charges of sexual assault against him are false. While hearing the case, the single bench of the court comprising senior Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari has stayed his arrest till 17 September. However, at the same time, Bora was directed by the Court to cooperate with the police in the investigation. The court has also issued instructions to him not to intimidate, threaten or influence any witness involved in the case. The next date of hearing in the case has been fixed for 17 September.

It may be recalled that a woman had accused Mukesh Singh Bora of raping her in a hotel on the promise of providing her a permanent job. Once the case was filed against Bora, he had gone missing, after which, efforts were being made by the Police to arrest him. It had registered a case against him under section 376 of IPC and sections of POCSO Act in Lalkuan police station. Not only this, the police had also issued a lookout notice against him. Action has also been initiated to confiscate Bora’s property. Bora has filed a petition in the High Court to quash the sections 376 and POCSO Act imposed against him and to stop his arrest. The court has granted the stay on his arrest till 17 September in the case and will hear the case next on that date.