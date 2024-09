By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 13 Sep: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) received a courtesy visit from Narendrajeet Singh Bindra, Chairman of the Hemkund Sahib Management Trust at the Raj Bhavan, here, today.

During the meeting, Bindra extended an invitation to the Governor to visit Sri Hemkund Sahib. The Governor also took the opportunity to inquire about the ongoing pilgrimage to Sri Hemkund Sahib.