Workshop conducted on ‘Rational Prescription’ by Dept of Pharmacology at HIMS, Jolly Grant  

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 13 Sep: A workshop on “Rational Prescription: From Theory to Practice” was organised for MBBS students at the Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS), Jolly Grant, here, today. Sumit Mishra secured the first position in the event.

The programme was organised by the Department of Pharmacology at the Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) under Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU), Jolly Grant, with the participation of 159 second-year MBBS students. The 10 most practical presentations were evaluated based on knowledge, communication, and critical thinking skills. Sumit Mishra secured the first position, Yashaswini Sinha, the second, and Anshika Tandon, the third.

The Chief Guest, HIMS Principal Dr AK Deorari, addressed the students, emphasising the importance of evidence-based prescriptions in proper patient treatment. He highlighted the need to develop this essential skill among healthcare professionals.

Prior to this, certificates were jointly awarded to the winning participants by Dr AK Deorari and Dr Renu Dhasmana. Dr Taruna Sharma, Head of the Department of Pharmacology, explained that the purpose of the competition was to focus on applying theoretical knowledge in practical situations. This involved interacting with patients at the hospital, identifying symptoms, and prescribing appropriate medication based on investigations, which was the basis for the judges’ evaluation. The panel of judges included Dr Reshma Kaushik from Medicine, Dr Rakhi Khanduri from Pulmonary Medicine, Dr Priyarajan Avinash from Psychiatry, Dr Barnali Kakati from Microbiology, and Dr Smita Chandra from Pathology.